Move over, chicken noodle—hello, Smoked Brisket Noodle Soup. This down-home bowl comes from the brain of Griffin Bufkin, proprietor of Southern Soul Barbeque in St. Simons Island, Georgia, who showcases his restaurant’s fantastic barbecued brisket—paired with tender egg noodles, okra, corn, and lima beans—in each smoky bite. Reserve the egg noodles until serving to maintain the best texture, and purchase smoked brisket from your favorite local barbecue joint or specialty grocery store. Splurge for your favorite here, as the smoked meat will flavor every bite of this hearty soup.