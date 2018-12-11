Move over, chicken noodle—hello, Smoked Brisket Noodle Soup. This down-home bowl comes from the brain of Griffin Bufkin, proprietor of Southern Soul Barbeque in St. Simons Island, Georgia, who showcases his restaurant’s fantastic barbecued brisket—paired with tender egg noodles, okra, corn, and lima beans—in each smoky bite. Reserve the egg noodles until serving to maintain the best texture, and purchase smoked brisket from your favorite local barbecue joint or specialty grocery store. Splurge for your favorite here, as the smoked meat will flavor every bite of this hearty soup.
How to Make It
Melt butter in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add brisket, and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 6 minutes. Stir in onion, celery, carrot, and garlic, and cook, stirring occasionally, just until softened, about 6 minutes. Add tomato paste, and cook, stirring often, until mixture turns rusty brown, about 2 minutes.
Add port, and stir, scraping up any browned bits from bottom of pan. Stir in broth, field peas, bay leaf, and thyme, and bring to a simmer. Cook 30 minutes.
Add okra, lima beans, and corn, and cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender and flavors have melded, about 40 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Discard bay leaf and thyme sprig. Serve hot soup over cooked egg noodles.