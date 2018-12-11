Smoked Brisket Noodle Soup
Greg DuPree
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
1 HR 25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Griffin Bufkin
January 2019

Move over, chicken noodle—hello, Smoked Brisket Noodle Soup. This down-home bowl comes from the brain of Griffin Bufkin, proprietor of Southern Soul Barbeque in St. Simons Island, Georgia, who showcases his restaurant’s fantastic barbecued brisket—paired with tender egg noodles, okra, corn, and lima beans—in each smoky bite. Reserve the egg noodles until serving to maintain the best texture, and purchase smoked brisket from your favorite local barbecue joint or specialty grocery store. Splurge for your favorite here, as the smoked meat will flavor every bite of this hearty soup. 

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 2 pounds smoked beef brisket, cut into 2-inch pieces
  • 1/2 medium Vidalia onion, chopped
  • 1 medium celery stalk, chopped
  • 1 medium carrot, chopped
  • 1 large garlic clove, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup tomato paste
  • 1/4 cup (2 ounce) ruby port
  • 4 quarts lower-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 cup shelled fresh or frozen field peas or butter peas
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 thyme sprig
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen okra slices (about 6 ounces)
  • 1 cup fresh or frozen lima beans or butter beans (6 ounces)
  • 1 cup fresh or frozen corn kernels (from 1 ear fresh corn)
  • Kosher salt, to taste
  • Black pepper, to taste
  • 8 ounces uncooked medium egg noodles, cooked

How to Make It

Step 1    

Melt butter in a large Dutch oven over medium-high. Add brisket, and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 6 minutes. Stir in onion, celery, carrot, and garlic, and cook, stirring occasionally, just until softened, about 6 minutes. Add tomato paste, and cook, stirring often, until mixture turns rusty brown, about 2 minutes.

Step 2    

Add port, and stir, scraping up any browned bits from bottom of pan. Stir in broth, field peas, bay leaf, and thyme, and bring to a simmer. Cook 30 minutes.

Step 3    

Add okra, lima beans, and corn, and cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are tender and flavors have melded, about 40 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Discard bay leaf and thyme sprig. Serve hot soup over cooked egg noodles.

