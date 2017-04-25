Smoked Black Bread Panzanella

This platter is a combination of warm, smoky, sweet, and bitter. The flavors and colors speak for themselves, and the addition of smoked ricotta is remarkable. We use a variety from Salvatore Brooklyn, which can be found at boutique grocers and cheese shops. If you cannot find smoked ricotta, opt for a great-quality cow’s-milk ricotta, or make your own. Saba, which is drizzled atop this salad, is our most favorite vinegar. In Italian, saba means “cooked grape juice,” and is a sweet unfermented syrup made from the “must” of Trebbiano grapes and adds a gorgeous caramelized grape flavor and deep hue to the plate. —Karen Mordechai Reproduced with permission from Simple Fare: Spring and Summer by Karen Mordechai; ABRAMS Spring 2017 Slideshow: More Panzanella Recipes