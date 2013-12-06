Smoked Almond Brittle

This clever sweet-and-savory brittle gets its unusual flavor from smoked almonds. The texture is light, crisp and almost honeycomb-like. More Tasty Snacks
How to Make It
Line a large baking sheet with a silicone mat or buttered parchment paper. In a large saucepan, combine the sugar, water and corn syrup and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar is dissolved. Using a moistened pastry brush, brush down any crystals from the side of the pan. Cook the syrup until it registers 235° to 240º on a candy thermometer. Add the almonds and salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until a deep-amber caramel forms and the thermometer registers 300°, about 5 minutes longer.
Remove from the heat and immediately stir in the butter and then the baking soda; the caramel will bubble. Pour the hot candy onto the baking sheet and spread it in an even layer with the back of a spoon. Let cool slightly, then carefully pull the warm caramel into a thin layer. Let cool completely, then break into shards.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 2044
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5