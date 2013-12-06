Smoked Almond Brittle
© Kate Mathis
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 3/4 pound
William Werner
May 2011

This clever sweet-and-savory brittle gets its unusual flavor from smoked almonds. The texture is light, crisp and almost honeycomb-like.    More Tasty Snacks  

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup plus 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 1/4 cup light corn syrup
  • 3/4 cup smoked almonds (4 1/2 ounces)
  • 1 teaspoon fine sea salt
  • 2 teaspoons unsalted butter
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda

How to Make It

Step 1    

Line a large baking sheet with a silicone mat or buttered parchment paper. In a large saucepan, combine the sugar, water and corn syrup and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar is dissolved. Using a moistened pastry brush, brush down any crystals from the side of the pan. Cook the syrup until it registers 235° to 240º on a candy thermometer. Add the almonds and salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until a deep-amber caramel forms and the thermometer registers 300°, about 5 minutes longer.

Step 2    

Remove from the heat and immediately stir in the butter and then the baking soda; the caramel will bubble. Pour the hot candy onto the baking sheet and spread it in an even layer with the back of a spoon. Let cool slightly, then carefully pull the warm caramel into a thin layer. Let cool completely, then break into shards.

Make Ahead

The brittle can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 month.

