Smoked Acorn Squash

The hollows of the halved squash hold a mixture of mustard and maple syrup that becomes a delicious sauce. Satisfying Vegetarian Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a steamer basket set over 1 inch of boiling water, steam the squash halves, covered, over moderate heat until tender when pierced, about 20 minutes.
Step 2
In a small bowl, combine the orange juice, maple syrup and mustard. Pour one-quarter of this mixture into the hollow of each squash half. Add 1/2 teaspoon of the butter to each and season with salt and pepper.
Step 3
Smoke the squash according to the Basic">http://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/light-tea-smoking-mixture">Basic Wok-Smoking Method, hollow side up, for 15 minutes. Serve warm.
