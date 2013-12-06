Smoked Acorn Squash
Serves : 4 side-dish servings
Marcia Kiesel
March 1997

The hollows of the halved squash hold a mixture of mustard and maple syrup that becomes a delicious sauce.  Satisfying Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

  • Two 2-pound acorn squash, halved crosswise and seeded
  • 1/4 cup fresh orange juice
  • 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 teaspoons unsalted butter
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • Light Tea-Smoking Mixture

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a steamer basket set over 1 inch of boiling water, steam the squash halves, covered, over moderate heat until tender when pierced, about 20 minutes.

Step 2    

In a small bowl, combine the orange juice, maple syrup and mustard. Pour one-quarter of this mixture into the hollow of each squash half. Add 1/2 teaspoon of the butter to each and season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Smoke the squash according to the Basic">http://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/light-tea-smoking-mixture">Basic Wok-Smoking Method, hollow side up, for 15 minutes. Serve warm.

