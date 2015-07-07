Smoke Show

© Lucas Allen
This refreshing cocktail gets its sweetness from pomegranate molasses (available at Middle Eastern markets) and intensely raisiny Moscatel sherry.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
In a cocktail shaker, combine the mezcal, sherry, lemon juice, Simple Syrup and pomegranate molasses. Fill the shaker with ice, shake well and strain into a chilled coupe.
