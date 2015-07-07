Smoke Show
This refreshing cocktail gets its sweetness from pomegranate molasses (available at Middle Eastern markets) and intensely raisiny Moscatel sherry. Slideshow: More Mezcal Cocktail Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce mezcal
  • 1 ounce Moscatel sherry
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce Simple Syrup
  • 1 teaspoon pomegranate molasses
  • Ice

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the mezcal, sherry, lemon juice, Simple Syrup and pomegranate molasses. Fill the shaker with ice, shake well and strain into a chilled coupe.

