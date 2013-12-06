Smashed Potatoes with Caviar
Serves : MAKES 30 HORS D'OEUVRES
Jennifer Rubell
May 2002

 Delicious, Quick Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 30 small Yukon Gold potatoes, about 2 inches in diameter, scrubbed
  • Salt
  • 1 1/4 cups sour cream
  • 6 ounces salmon caviar
  • 1/4 cup snipped chives

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot of salted water, bring the potatoes to a boil. Cook the potatoes over moderately high heat until tender when pierced with a fork, about 30 minutes. Drain and pat dry.

Step 2    

Working with 1 potato at a time and using a small plate, press down to flatten the potatoes to a 3/4-inch thickness, keeping them intact.

Step 3    

Arrange the smashed potatoes on large serving platters. Season the potatoes with salt. Top each smashed potato with a dollop of sour cream and 1 teaspoon of salmon caviar. Garnish with the chives and serve at once.

Make Ahead

The potatoes can be boiled up to 6 hours ahead and kept at room temperature. Cover the potatoes loosely with foil and rewarm them in a 325° oven for 10 to 15 minutes before smashing and serving.

Suggested Pairing

The brisk acidity and effervescence of a good brut sparkling wine will provide a bright contrast to the caviar's delicate, mildly salty flavors. Choose a bottling with hints of lemon and a creamy texture.

