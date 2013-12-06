Smashed Potatoes with Caviar

How to Make It
In a large pot of salted water, bring the potatoes to a boil. Cook the potatoes over moderately high heat until tender when pierced with a fork, about 30 minutes. Drain and pat dry.
Working with 1 potato at a time and using a small plate, press down to flatten the potatoes to a 3/4-inch thickness, keeping them intact.
Arrange the smashed potatoes on large serving platters. Season the potatoes with salt. Top each smashed potato with a dollop of sour cream and 1 teaspoon of salmon caviar. Garnish with the chives and serve at once.
Make Ahead
The potatoes can be boiled up to 6 hours ahead and kept at room temperature. Cover the potatoes loosely with foil and rewarm them in a 325° oven for 10 to 15 minutes before smashing and serving.
Suggested Pairing
The brisk acidity and effervescence of a good brut sparkling wine will provide a bright contrast to the caviar's delicate, mildly salty flavors. Choose a bottling with hints of lemon and a creamy texture.
