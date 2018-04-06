Smashed Cucumber Salad with Butter Beans and Tarragon 
Jennifer Causey
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
May 2018

Gently crushing the cucumbers for this salad releases their aroma and creates nooks and crannies for soaking up the dressing. They still retain plenty of crunch, a great contrast to the rich, creamy butter beans. Don’t skip the tarragon here; its fragrance and delicate anise flavor give the dish a refreshing pop. Slideshow: More Cucumber Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound Persian cucumbers, halved crosswise 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 2 tablespoons Champagne vinegar 
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallot 
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1 (15-ounce) can butter beans, drained and rinsed 
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh tarragon 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Working with one cucumber half at a time, use the side  of a large knife to lightly crush  the cucumber. Repeat with remaining cucumber halves. Tear crushed cucumbers  into chunks. 

Step 2    

Whisk together oil, vinegar, shallot, and mustard in a serving bowl. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Fold in crushed cucumbers, butter beans, and tarragon. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and serve.

