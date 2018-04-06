Smashed Cucumber Salad with Butter Beans and Tarragon 

Gently crushing the cucumbers for this salad releases their aroma and creates nooks and crannies for soaking up the dressing. They still retain plenty of crunch, a great contrast to the rich, creamy butter beans. Don’t skip the tarragon here; its fragrance and delicate anise flavor give the dish a refreshing pop. Slideshow: More Cucumber Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Working with one cucumber half at a time, use the side of a large knife to lightly crush the cucumber. Repeat with remaining cucumber halves. Tear crushed cucumbers into chunks.
Whisk together oil, vinegar, shallot, and mustard in a serving bowl. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Fold in crushed cucumbers, butter beans, and tarragon. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and serve.
