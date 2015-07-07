The Smartest Man Alive

Seattle bartender Chris Elford recommends local honey for this rye cocktail. “Farmers’ markets can lead you to unique honey flavors like lavender and blackberry,” he says. Elford suggests making a large batch of honey syrup and adding a bit of vodka to keep the sugars from fermenting.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
In a cocktail shaker, combine the rye, Suze, lemon juice and Honey Syrup. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Fine-strain into a chilled coupe.
Notes
Variation: In a small saucepan, heat the ingredients over moderate heat until hot, then stir in 3 ounce brewed black tea. Pour into a warmed mug and garnish with a lemon wheel.
