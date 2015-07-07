The Smartest Man Alive
Chris Elford

Seattle bartender Chris Elford recommends local honey for this rye cocktail. “Farmers’ markets can lead you to unique honey flavors like lavender and blackberry,” he says. Elford suggests making a large batch of honey syrup and adding a bit of vodka to keep the sugars from fermenting.  Slideshow: Whiskey Cocktails

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

  • 3/4 ounce rye whiskey
  • 3/4 ounce Suze (bittersweet gentian aperitif)
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce Honey Syrup
  • Ice

In a cocktail shaker, combine the rye, Suze, lemon juice and Honey Syrup. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Fine-strain into a chilled coupe.

Variation: In a small saucepan, heat the ingredients over moderate heat until hot, then stir in 3 ounce brewed black tea. Pour into a warmed mug and garnish with a lemon wheel.

