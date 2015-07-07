The Smartest Boy Alive
This hot toddy is a virgin take on The Smartest Man Alive. It gets depth of flavor from black tea and delicious complexity from Fentimans dandelion and burdock root soda. Slideshow: More Nonalcoholic Drink Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces Fentimans dandelion and burdock root soda (see Note)
  • 1 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce Honey Syrup
  • 5 ounces hot brewed black tea
  • 1 lemon wheel, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a small saucepan, heat the soda, lemon juice and Honey Syrup over moderate heat until the mixture is hot and the soda is flat, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the tea. Pour into a warmed mug or heatproof glass and garnish with the lemon wheel.

Notes

Fentimans is available from amazon.com.

