The Smartest Boy Alive

© Lucas Allen
This hot toddy is a virgin take on The Smartest Man Alive. It gets depth of flavor from black tea and delicious complexity from Fentimans dandelion and burdock root soda.
Slideshow: More Nonalcoholic Drink Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
In a small saucepan, heat the soda, lemon juice and Honey Syrup over moderate heat until the mixture is hot and the soda is flat, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the tea. Pour into a warmed mug or heatproof glass and garnish with the lemon wheel.
Notes
Fentimans is available from amazon.com.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5