Small Batch Gin & Tonic
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : makes 8 drinks
Tim Ludwig

Park Kitchen, Portland, OR Bartender Tim Ludwig is less than thrilled about the sweet, artificially flavored tonic water that's commercially available, so he did some research and created his own Tonic Syrup, which he adds to club soda. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces gin
  • 4 ounces Tonic Syrup
  • Ice
  • 16 ounces chilled club soda
  • 8 lime wedges

How to Make It

Step

In a pitcher, combine the gin and Tonic Syrup. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, at least 2 hours. Stir and pour into 8 ice-filled highball glasses. Top each drink with 2 ounces of club soda and stir, then garnish with a lime wedge.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up