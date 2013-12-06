Small Batch Gin & Tonic

Park Kitchen, Portland, OR Bartender Tim Ludwig is less than thrilled about the sweet, artificially flavored tonic water that's commercially available, so he did some research and created his own Tonic Syrup, which he adds to club soda. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
In a pitcher, combine the gin and Tonic Syrup. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, at least 2 hours. Stir and pour into 8 ice-filled highball glasses. Top each drink with 2 ounces of club soda and stir, then garnish with a lime wedge.
