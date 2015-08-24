Slow-Roasted Tomatoes and Garlic with Basil Whole-Wheat Pasta and Parmesan
Kristen Stevens
September 2014

Slow roasting the cherry tomatoes gives them lots of extra flavor. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 15 ounces whole grape or cherry tomatoes (3 cups)
  • 1/4 cup plus 1/2 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Sea salt
  • 6 ounces whole-wheat spaghetti
  • 1 medium onion, diced
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1/2 cup basil, chopped
  • 2 ounces finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (1/2 cup)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. On a baking sheet, toss the tomatoes with 1/2 teaspoon of extra-virgin olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon of sea salt. Place the tomatoes in the oven and roast for 30 minutes, or until they are very soft. Meanwhile, cook the whole-wheat pasta in boiling salted water, according to package directions.

Step 2    

In a large frying pan, heat the remaining olive oil over medium high heat. Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes, or until it softens and begins to brown. Add the roasted tomatoes and pasta and toss to coat. Season generously with sea salt and freshly ground pepper. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the basil and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Drizzle with a little more extra-virgin olive oil if desired.

