Slow-Roasted Tomatoes and Garlic with Basil Whole-Wheat Pasta and Parmesan

Author Name: Shahde_Cooper Review Body: Scrumptious!! Made this for my family and they are asking for more! They can't get enough.. I look forward to supporting more of your recipes. :-) Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-07-04

Author Name: Lisa Wilkerson Review Body: Where is the garlic mentioned in the title, please? Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-08-14

Author Name: Tina1409 Review Body: One of the greatest merits of this recipe is that it will be delicious even if you don't have peak season tomatoes. Slow roasting does wonders to concentrate all the flavors and the sugars! Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-06-29

Author Name: CHIPIE Review Body: I LOVE THIS RECIPE!﻿ It was the best, fresh and super delicious! Just made it today and it was fantastic. Thank you. Review Rating: 4 Date Published: 2016-07-05

Author Name: TheJoeC Review Body: Yummy!! These tomatoes looks really appetizing! Awesome recipe! Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-07-04

Author Name: @OliveSailboat Review Body: Good one to attempt Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-06-16

Author Name: Darkmoon Review Body: Can I just toss the tomatoes? I don't like tomatoes. Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-08-23

Author Name: Merle_Wilson Review Body: Great Recipe! Is it okay to store this in a fridge? Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-07-04

Author Name: @GreenCarrot Review Body: Oh wow Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-07-29