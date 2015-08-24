Slow-Roasted Tomatoes and Garlic with Basil Whole-Wheat Pasta and Parmesan

Slow roasting the cherry tomatoes gives them lots of extra flavor. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. On a baking sheet, toss the tomatoes with 1/2 teaspoon of extra-virgin olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon of sea salt. Place the tomatoes in the oven and roast for 30 minutes, or until they are very soft. Meanwhile, cook the whole-wheat pasta in boiling salted water, according to package directions.
In a large frying pan, heat the remaining olive oil over medium high heat. Add the onion and cook for 5 minutes, or until it softens and begins to brown. Add the roasted tomatoes and pasta and toss to coat. Season generously with sea salt and freshly ground pepper. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the basil and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Drizzle with a little more extra-virgin olive oil if desired.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 6
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Shahde_Cooper
Review Body: Scrumptious!! Made this for my family and they are asking for more! They can't get enough.. I look forward to supporting more of your recipes. :-)
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-04
Author Name: Lisa Wilkerson
Review Body: Where is the garlic mentioned in the title, please?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-14
Author Name: Tina1409
Review Body: One of the greatest merits of this recipe is that it will be delicious even if you don't have peak season tomatoes. Slow roasting does wonders to concentrate all the flavors and the sugars!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-06-29
Author Name: CHIPIE
Review Body: I LOVE THIS RECIPE! It was the best, fresh and super delicious! Just made it today and it was fantastic. Thank you.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-07-05
Author Name: TheJoeC
Review Body: Yummy!! These tomatoes looks really appetizing! Awesome recipe!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-04
Author Name: @OliveSailboat
Review Body: Good one to attempt
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-06-16
Author Name: Darkmoon
Review Body: Can I just toss the tomatoes? I don't like tomatoes.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-23
Author Name: Merle_Wilson
Review Body: Great Recipe! Is it okay to store this in a fridge?
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-04
Author Name: @GreenCarrot
Review Body: Oh wow
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-07-29
Author Name: jag336
Review Body: Made this last night and it was so easy for a weeknight. Only took about 20 minutes (I didn't think the tomatoes needed a full thirty minutes--they were soft and mushy after only 20). I also had some regular angel hair pasta on hand and substituted that in.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-07-07