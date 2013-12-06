Slow-Roasted Tomatoes
© John Kernick
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
Cathal Armstrong
March 2008

This dish is outstanding because it can be made with less-than-perfect tomatoes.  

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup chopped basil
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup pitted Niçoise olives, chopped
  • 2 teaspoons chopped rosemary
  • 8 large plum tomatoes, sliced crosswise 1/3 inch thick
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 275°. In a mini food processor, process the basil, olive oil, olives and rosemary to a paste.

Step 2    

Arrange the tomato slices on a large, rimmed baking sheet and season with salt and pepper. Spread about 1 teaspoon of the tapenade over each tomato slice. Bake for 1 1/2 hours, until the tomatoes are very tender. Serve hot or warm.

