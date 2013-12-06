Slow-Roasted Tomatoes

© John Kernick
This dish is outstanding because it can be made with less-than-perfect tomatoes. More Tomato Dishes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 275°. In a mini food processor, process the basil, olive oil, olives and rosemary to a paste.
Step 2
Arrange the tomato slices on a large, rimmed baking sheet and season with salt and pepper. Spread about 1 teaspoon of the tapenade over each tomato slice. Bake for 1 1/2 hours, until the tomatoes are very tender. Serve hot or warm.
