Slow-Roasted Pork Jambalaya

The pork for this crowd pleaser can be roasted a day ahead, shredded and chilled. Slideshow: More Cajun and Creole Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°F. Place the pork butt in a roasting pan and season all over with 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. Place 1 cup of the water in the pan and cover tightly with foil. Roast the pork until very tender, about 4 hours. Let cool to warm then shred pork with a fork, reserving cooking liquid. Skin fat from cooking liquid, reserving 2 tablespoons of fat.
In a large heavy pot, heat the reserved fat over medium high heat until hot. Add the sausage to the pot and cook, turning once, until golden brown, about 6 minutes. Transfer the sausage to a bowl. Stir the onions, belly peppers, celery, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper into the pot. Cook vegetables, stirring occasionally, until translucent, about 8 minutes. Stir in the garlic, bay leaves and cayenne and continue to cook until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes, rice, remaining 3 cups water reserved pork butt and reserved sausage and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to a simmer and cook until the rice is tender, about 20 minutes. Season the jambalaya with salt and pepper to taste, then sprinkle with the parsley and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5