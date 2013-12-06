Slow-Roasted Lamb in Rich Miso Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 450°. In a medium saucepan, bring the chicken stock to a simmer over moderate heat. Stir in the miso until dissolved. Add the blue cheese and stir until dissolved. Add the soy sauce and mirin and simmer for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Strain the sauce into a clean saucepan.

Step 2 Season the lamb racks with salt and white pepper. In a large ovenproof skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until almost smoking. Set the lamb racks in the skillet, fat side down, and sear over high heat until nicely browned, about 5 minutes. Turn the racks over and brown the bottoms, about 3 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast the lamb for about 25 minutes for medium rare, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the meat registers 125° to 130°. Transfer the racks to a cutting board, cover loosely with foil and let rest for 10 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Add the red pepper and cook over moderately high heat until barely tender, about 2 minutes. Add the arugula and stir until just wilted. Season with salt and white pepper.