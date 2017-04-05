Slow-Roast Chicken with  Green Garlic 

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 325°. Pat the chicken dry with paper towels and place breast side up in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Starting at the top of the breast, gently separate the skin from the breast and thighs. Season the chicken cavity with salt and pepper and tuck 8 of the thyme sprigs and 4 stalks of the green garlic inside. Rub half of the butter under the skin of the breasts and thighs and rub the remaining butter all over the outside of the chicken; season with salt and pepper. Tie the legs together with kitchen string and drizzle the chicken with the olive oil and lemon juice.