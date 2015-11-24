Slow Cooker Vichyssoise
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
6 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 12 cups 
Ian Knauer
November 2014

This soup is classically served cold, but it's just as great hot, right out of the blender. Slideshow: More Crock Pot and Slow Cooker Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 6 medium leeks, white parts only
  • Kosher salt 
  • Freshly ground white pepper
  • 6 cups chicken stock
  • 2 1/2 pounds baking potatoes
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground nutmeg
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • Chopped fresh chives for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Slice the leek whites and rinse under cold running water.

Step 2    

Heat a slow cooker over low heat until medium. Stir in the butter, leeks, 3/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon white pepper and cook, stirring occasionally until the leek is translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in the stock, potatoes, and nutmeg and cook until the potatoes are falling apart, about 6 hours. Stir in the cream.

Step 3    

In a blender, puree the soup, in batches if necessary, until very smooth. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste and serve, hot or cold, topped with the chives.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up