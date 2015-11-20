Slow Cooker Turkey Soup
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
6 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 12 cups 
Ian Knauer
November 2014

If you don't have a turkey carcass you can substitute 2 1/2 pounds of fresh turkey legs in this soup. Slideshow: More Crock Pot and Slow Cooker Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons rendered turkey fat or unsalted butter
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 4 carrots, diced
  • 2 celery stalks, chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 turkey carcass with some meat attached, cut into pieces
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves
  • 1 teaspoon ground dried sage
  • 8 cups turkey or chicken stock
  • 3 tablespoons flat-leaf parsley leaves

How to Make It

Step

Heat a slow cooker on high until hot. Stir in the turkey fat, onion, carrots, celery, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally until golden, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in the turkey carcass, thyme, sage, and stock. Reduce the heat to low and cook the soup until the turkey meat is falling off the bones, 6 to 8 hours. Discard the turkey bones and season the soup with salt and pepper to taste. Serve sprinkled with the parsley leaves.

