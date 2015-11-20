Slow Cooker Turkey Soup

If you don't have a turkey carcass you can substitute 2 1/2 pounds of fresh turkey legs in this soup. Slideshow: More Crock Pot and Slow Cooker Recipes
How to Make It
Heat a slow cooker on high until hot. Stir in the turkey fat, onion, carrots, celery, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally until golden, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in the turkey carcass, thyme, sage, and stock. Reduce the heat to low and cook the soup until the turkey meat is falling off the bones, 6 to 8 hours. Discard the turkey bones and season the soup with salt and pepper to taste. Serve sprinkled with the parsley leaves.
Calvin Deiterich
Review Body: Tasty soup. Needed to brown veggies & turkey legs in sauté pan, then add them to the crockpot. Deglazed the sauté pan with some of the stock and added that to crockpot also
