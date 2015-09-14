Slow Cooker Sweet Paprika Chicken Tacos
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Sarah Bolla
January 2014

This taco filling can also be cooked low and slow in a Dutch oven over the stove. Just before serving, add freshly squeezed lime juice and cilantro to perk up the flavors in the sauce. Slideshow: More Crock Pot and Slow Cooker Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 6 skinless bone-in chicken thighs, fat trimmed
  • Kosher salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup white wine
  • 1 large sweet yellow onion (about 1 1/2 cups), finely diced
  • 6 large garlic cloves, finely minced
  • 1/3 cup sweet paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 cup low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 28-ounce can crushed tomatoes
  • 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime-juice
  • 3/4 cup coarsely chopped cilantro leaves, packed
  • 12 warm 6-inch flour tortillas
  • Shredded red cabbage, for serving
  • Sour cream, for serving
  • Sliced avocado, for serving
  • Cotija cheese, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, heat the butter and olive oil over medium-high heat. Season the chicken with salt and black pepper. Add the chicken to the skillet, making sure to not overcrowd the pan. Cook until richly golden brown and seared, about 4 minutes per side. Pour in the white wine and deglaze the pan. Transfer the chicken and the juices to the slow cooker.

Step 2    

Return the skillet to the stove and set over medium heat. Add the onions, garlic, paprika, and chili powder and cook until softened, about 4 minutes. Add the spiced onion mixture to the slow cooker. Pour in the chicken broth and crushed tomatoes and stir to combine. Cover and cook for 2 hours on high or 4 hours on low heat, until chicken is tender.

Step 3    

Remove the chicken from the sauce and transfer to a work surface. Using two forks, shred the meat; discard the bones. Stir the shredded chicken back into the sauce and add the lime juice and chopped cilantro. Season with salt and black pepper to taste.

Step 4    

Using a slotted spoon, spoon the pulled chicken into the warm tortillas and top with shredded cabbage, sour cream, sliced avocado, and cotija cheese. Serve right away.

Make Ahead

The chicken can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

