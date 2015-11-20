Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
6 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 12 cups 
Ian Knauer
March 2014

Use water in this soup instead of stock for a hearty vegan dinner. Slideshow: More Crock Pot and Slow Cooker Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 5 garlic cloves, minced
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 medium carrots, cut into chunks
  • 2 celery stalks, chopped
  • 8 cups chicken stock or water
  • 1 pound dried split peas

How to Make It

Step

Heat a slow cooker on high until hot. Stir in the oil, onions, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the carrots, celery, stock, and split peas. Reduce the heat to low and cook until the split peas have fallen apart, 6 to 8 hours. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste, then serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up