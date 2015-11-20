Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup

Step

Heat a slow cooker on high until hot. Stir in the oil, onions, garlic, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the carrots, celery, stock, and split peas. Reduce the heat to low and cook until the split peas have fallen apart, 6 to 8 hours. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste, then serve.