Slow-Cooker Spaghetti Squash

Of all the ways to cook a spaghetti squash, the slow cooker is easily the most hands-off method. Instead of halving the squash, you just prick it all over. Once the squash are cooked, carefully drain them in a colander set in the sink. The liquid inside the squash will be hot! Serve the squash as is, with plenty of butter, salt and freshly ground pepper or use in your favorite recipe.