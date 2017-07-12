Slow-Cooker Spaghetti Squash

Of all the ways to cook a spaghetti squash, the slow cooker is easily the most hands-off method. Instead of halving the squash, you just prick it all over. Once the squash are cooked, carefully drain them in a colander set in the sink. The liquid inside the squash will be hot! Serve the squash as is, with plenty of butter, salt and freshly ground pepper or use in your favorite recipe. Slideshow: More Squash Recipes
How to Make It
Using a small paring knife, prick each of the spaghetti squash 10 to 15 times. Place the spaghetti squash side by side in a 6-quart slow cooker. Add the chicken broth, bay leaves, garlic, 1 teaspoon of kosher salt and 1/2 teaspoon of the freshly ground pepper to the cooker, cover and cook on high for about 4 hours (or on low for about 7 hours), until the squash can be easily pierced with a fork.
Transfer the squash to a colander or strainer and allow the liquid to drain. (Reserve it for soups, if desired.) Using a sharp knife, cut a slit lengthwise in one side of each squash. Carefully place the squash cut side down in the colander and drain until cool enough to handle, about 15 minutes.
Transfer the squash to a cutting board and halve each one lengthwise. Scoop out the seeds. Use a fork to rake the squash flesh and serve.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5