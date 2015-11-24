Slow Cooker Pork Tacos
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
8 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Ian Knauer
June 2014

Serve this traditional taco dish with cilantro, avocado and tortillas for even more flavor. Slideshow: More Crock Pot and Slow Cooker Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 (7-to 8-pound) bone-in pork butt
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil 
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 (32 ounce) can whole tomatoes in juice
  • 1 cup water
  • 2 chipotle chiles in adobo, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • Cilantro
  • Avocado
  • Tortillas

How to Make It

Step 1    

Score the skin of the pork with a sharp knife. Season the pork with 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. In a 5-to 6-quart crock pot, heat the oil over high heat until hot. Sear the pork butt, turning once, until browned, 6 to 8 minutes total. Transfer the pork to a plate. Cook the garlic and onion in the fat in the crock pot, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes, water, chipotles, oregano, and cumin. Then add the pork with any accumulated juices and cover the crock pot.

Step 2    

Simmer the pork butt on low, covered, turning over once, until the meat is very tender, 7 to 8 hours. Shred the pork, discarding the bone, then place the shredded pork back in the cooking liquid, breaking up the tomatoes with a spoon. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve with cilantro, avocado and tortillas.

