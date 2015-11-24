Slow Cooker Pork Tacos

Step 1

Score the skin of the pork with a sharp knife. Season the pork with 2 teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon pepper. In a 5-to 6-quart crock pot, heat the oil over high heat until hot. Sear the pork butt, turning once, until browned, 6 to 8 minutes total. Transfer the pork to a plate. Cook the garlic and onion in the fat in the crock pot, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes, water, chipotles, oregano, and cumin. Then add the pork with any accumulated juices and cover the crock pot.