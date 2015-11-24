Slow Cooker Pennsylvania Dutch Chicken Pot Pie
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
6 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 12 cups 
Ian Knauer
January 2014

If you can't find pot pie noodles in your grocery store you can substitute wide egg noodles. Slideshow: More Crock Pot and Slow Cooker Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 1 celery stalk, chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 8 cups chicken stock
  • 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into cubes
  • 3/4 pound pot pie noodles or wide egg noodles
  • 2 fresh thyme sprigs

How to Make It

Step

Heat a slow cooker on high until hot. Stir in the butter until melted, then stir in the onions, celery, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook 2 minutes. Stir in the stock, chicken, noodles and thyme, then reduce the heat to low. Cook until the chicken is very tender and the noodles are falling apart, 6 to 8 hours. Season the pot pie with salt and pepper to taste, then serve.

