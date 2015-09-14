Slow Cooker Mushroom Stroganoff with Egg Noodles
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Using butter and olive oil together when sautéing the mushrooms is not traditional, but it adds a bit of richness to the stroganoff that you can't get from oil alone. Slideshow: More Crock Pot and Slow Cooker Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more for buttering noodles
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 6 ounces pearl onions (about 1 cup), peeled
  • 1 1/2 pounds white button mushrooms, thinly sliced
  • 8 ounces shiitake mushrooms, stems removed and caps quartered
  • 8 ounces oyster mushrooms, quartered  
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup white wine
  • 1 1/2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth
  • 4 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 8 ounces egg noodle pasta
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Flat leaf Italian parsley, coarsely chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    

In each of 2 large skillets, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter and 1/2 tablespoon of the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onions and mushrooms to each of the skillets and season both with salt and pepper. Cook until the onions have softened and the mushrooms are browned and tender, about 5 to 7 minutes. Add a ¼ cup of white wine to each skillet to deglaze the vegetables from the pan. Transfer to a slow cooker. Add the vegetable broth, sliced garlic, Worcestershire, and mustard to the pot and cook on high for 1 1/2 hours.

Step 2    

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil, cook the pasta until al dente and drain. Transfer the pasta to one large serving dish. Stir some butter into the noodles and top with the mushrooms and sauce. Swirl in the sour cream and season with salt and black pepper to taste. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve.

Make Ahead

The stroganoff can be refrigerated for up to 4 days.

