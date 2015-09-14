Slow Cooker Indian-Spiced Red Lentil Soup with Swiss Chard

Author Name: kai95

Review Body: This was so good and very easy. I was a little worried it was going to be too spicy, so I cut back on the chili powder and it was just right. My husband and two kids (7 years old and 1 years old) absolutely loved it! I served it with naan and a salad and it was a very filling meal

Review Rating: 5

Date Published: 2017-02-13