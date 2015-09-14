Slow Cooker Indian-Spiced Red Lentil Soup with Swiss Chard
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sarah Bolla
January 2014

In this soup, fresh turmeric pairs up with cinnamon, cumin, and coriander to spice up red lentils and wilted Swiss chard. It's power-packed full of flavor and warmth and also subtlety sweet. To serve, add a dollop of yogurt for a bright, creamy, and cooling topping. Slideshow: More Crock Pot and Slow Cooker Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 large sweet yellow onion (about 2 cups), finely diced
  • 4 large garlic cloves, finely minced
  • 1 Serrano pepper, finely minced
  • 1 ounce freshly grated turmeric, or 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 2 teaspoons mustard seeds
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons Kosher salt
  • 1 cup red lentils, rinsed and drained
  • 4 cups low-sodium vegetable stock
  • 1 14-ounce can light coconut milk
  • 1 bunch green Swiss chard, roughly chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Greek yogurt for serving
  • Flat leaf parsley or cilantro for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium skillet, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the onion, garlic, and Serrano pepper until the onions have softened and lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add the turmeric, mustard seeds, cumin, coriander, cinnamon, chili powder, and salt and cook for another 2 minutes. Transfer the spiced onion mixture to the slow cooker, followed by the lentils, and vegetable stock.

Step 2    

Cover and cook on high for 2 hours or on low for 4 hours, until the lentils have softened. In the final 20 minutes of cooking, turn the slow cooker to low heat and add the coconut milk and Swiss chard to combine. Cover and cook for 20 more minutes until soup is heated through and the chard is bright green and tender.

Step 3    

To serve, season to taste with salt and pepper. Add a dollop of Greek yogurt or crumbled cheese and garnish with chopped parsley.

Make Ahead

The soup can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up