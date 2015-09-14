Slow Cooker Ethiopian-Spiced Chicken and Black Lentil Stew

In this intensely comforting spiced chicken and black lentil stew, bold ingredients like fresh ginger, garlic, tomatoes, and white wine simmer slowly with an Ethiopian spice blend called Berbere. The berbere spice blend can be substituted with an equal amount of Garam Masala for a very similar flavor profile in this dish. Slideshow: More Ethiopian Recipes
How to Make It
In a slow cooker, combine the lentils with the crushed tomatoes and chicken broth. Add the chicken and set over high heat.
Heat the butter and olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onions, garlic, ginger, and salt and cook until softened and lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Add the berbere spice and paprika and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the wine to deglaze the spiced onion mixture from the bottom of the pan, cook for 2 minutes and transfer to the slow cooker. Season the stew generously with salt and black pepper. Cover and cook on high for 2 1/2 hours or on low for 5 hours, until the chicken is cooked through and tender.
Transfer the chicken and lentils into bowls and serve with a dollop of Greek yogurt and chopped cilantro.
Make Ahead
Review Body: Easy and very flavorful!! The chicken was falling off the bone. It's pretty spicy, so you definitely need the yogurt and cilantro to cool things off and brighten up the dish.
Review Body: Easy and delicious! I used skinless chicken breasts and it came out perfectly.
