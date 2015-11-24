Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken Soup

Cooking the chicken on the bones adds more flavor to this creamy soup. Slideshow: More Crock Pot and Slow Cooker Recipes
How to Make It
Heat a slow cooker on high until hot. Stir in 2 tablespoons of the butter until melted, then stir in the bread cubes. Cook the bread cubes, stirring, until browned and crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer the bread cubes to a bowl and reserve.
Stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon butter until melted, then stir in the chicken, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper, and cook until golden, about 8 minutes. Sprinkle the flour over the chicken, stirring to combine. Stir in the onions, celery, and stock, then reduce the heat to low. Cook the soup until the chicken is very tender, 6 to 8 hours.
Remove the chicken and let cool to warm. Remove the meat, discarding the bones. Return the chicken to the slow cooker. Stir in the cream and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve the soup topped with the reserved breadcrumbs.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 1
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Sharyn38
Review Body: Just bland tasting...added some flour to thicken, will let it cool. Am considering adding some saffron to give it a little snap. Would not make again, at least from this recipe.
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2016-10-28