Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat a slow cooker on high until hot. Stir in 2 tablespoons of the butter until melted, then stir in the bread cubes. Cook the bread cubes, stirring, until browned and crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer the bread cubes to a bowl and reserve.

Step 2 Stir in the remaining 1 tablespoon butter until melted, then stir in the chicken, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper, and cook until golden, about 8 minutes. Sprinkle the flour over the chicken, stirring to combine. Stir in the onions, celery, and stock, then reduce the heat to low. Cook the soup until the chicken is very tender, 6 to 8 hours.