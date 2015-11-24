Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
6 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 12 cups 
Ian Knauer
January 2014

If you prefer your pasta al dente, add it after the chicken has cooked.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 carrots, sliced
  • 1 celery stalk, chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 2 1/2 pounds chicken legs, split
  • 8 cups chicken stock
  • 1/2 pound pasta spirals
  • 2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a slow cooker on high until hot. Stir in the butter until melted, then stir in the onion, carrots, celery, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper and cook until golden, 6 to 8 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook 2 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the chicken, stock, and pasta. Cook until the chicken is very tender, 6 to 8 hours.

Step 2    

Remove the chicken and cool to warm. Remove the meat, discarding the bones. Return the chicken to the slow cooker. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste, then serve sprinkled with the parsley.

