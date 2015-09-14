Slow Cooker Chicken Cacciatore with Linguine and Caper Berries
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Sarah Bolla
January 2014

Adding tart caper berries to a cacciatore go a long way toward brightening the flavors. Slideshow: More Crock Pot and Slow Cooker Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 6 skinless bone-in chicken thighs, fat trimmed
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup white wine
  • 1 large sweet yellow onion (about 1 1/2 cups), finely diced
  • 6 large garlic cloves, finely minced
  • 1/4 cup sweet paprika
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 14-ounce can crushed tomatoes
  • 12 caper berries in vinegar, stems removed and halved lengthwise
  • Kosher salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 pound linguine pasta
  • Freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese for serving
  • Coarsely chopped flat leaf parsley for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, heat the butter and 1 tablespoon of the olive oil over medium-high heat. Season the chicken with salt and black pepper. Add the chicken to the skillet, making sure to not overcrowd the pan. Cook until richly golden brown and seared, about 4 minutes per side. Add the white wine to the chicken and deglaze the pan. Transfer the chicken and the juices to the slow cooker.

Step 2    

Return the skillet to the stove and set over medium heat. Pour in a 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil and add the onions, garlic, paprika, and red pepper flakes to the pan. Cook until the onions have lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Add the spiced onion mixture to the slow cooker. Pour in the chicken broth and crushed tomatoes and stir to combine. Cover and cook for 3 hours on high, until the chicken is tender.

Step 3    

Transfer the chicken to a work surface and, using two forks shred the meat and discard the bones. Stir the shredded chicken into the sauce, add the caper berries, and season with salt and black pepper to taste.

Step 4    

To serve, bring a pot of salted water to a boil, cook the pasta until al dente and drain, reserving 1/2 cup of pasta water. Transfer the pasta to one large skillet set over medium heat and add the chicken cacciatore and pasta water to the noodles; toss until the linguine is thoroughly coated. Transfer to serving bowls, sprinkle with freshly grated Parmesan cheese, drizzle with olive oil, and garnish with chopped parsley.

Make Ahead

The cacciatore can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up