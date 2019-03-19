Slow Cooker Burnt Honey Barbecue Chicken

When it’s so blazing hot outside that you can’t bear the thought of firing up the grill, this no-fuss slow cooker barbecue chicken recipe will come to the rescue. A quick sear in a cast-iron skillet awakens the flavors of the herbs and spices and gives the chicken a nice crust that makes the finished barbecue taste more authentic. The real star here is the Burnt Honey Barbecue Sauce; added just before serving, it retains a distinct honey flavor that balances this tangy-sweet chicken perfectly. Combine this chicken with our Quick Red Cabbage Slaw on a Buttery Brioche Hamburger Bun to create our ultimate barbecue sandwich.