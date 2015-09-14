Slow Cooker Bolognese

Step 1

In each of 2 large skillets, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter and 1/2 tablespoon of the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onions and garlic to one pan and the ground meat to the other. Season each pan with 3/4 teaspoon salt and pepper. Cook until the onions and garlic have softened and are lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste to the onions and cook for another 3 minutes. Cook the ground meat until lightly browned, about 6 minutes.