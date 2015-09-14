Slow Cooker Beef Stroganoff with Garganelli Pasta

Step 2

In each of 2 large skillets, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter and 1/2 tablespoon of the olive oil over medium heat. Add the mushrooms, onions, and garlic to one pan and the seasoned sirloin to the other. Cook until the mushrooms and onions have lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Cook the sirloin until the pieces are deeply browned, about 3 to 4 minutes per side. Add a 1/4 cup of the white wine to each skillet to deglaze the pans. Transfer the contents from each pan to a slow cooker. Add the beef broth, Worcestershire sauce, and mustard to the pot and cook on high for 3 hours or on low for 6 hours, until the sirloin is very tender.