Slow Cooker Asian Chicken Soup
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
6 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 10 cups 
Ian Knauer
September 2014

The chicken in this soup is flash marinated before it is browned for even more flavor. Slideshow: More Chicken Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into cubes
  • 1 bunch scallions, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon minced ginger
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tablespoon sambal oelek
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 6 cups chicken stock
  • 1 1/4 pounds broccoli, cut into pieces
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce  
  • 1 (3 ounce) package ramen noodles
  • 2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, combine the chicken with the scallions, ginger, garlic, samba oelek, oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Step 2    

Heat a slow cooker on high until hot. Add the chicken mixture to the slow cooker and brown, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the stock, broccoli, and soy and cook until the chicken is very tender, 6 to 8 hours.

Step 3    

Increase the heat to high and bring the soup to a simmer. Stir in the noodles and cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste and serve sprinkled with the sesame seeds.

