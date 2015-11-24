Slow Cooker Asian Chicken Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 In a bowl, combine the chicken with the scallions, ginger, garlic, samba oelek, oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

Step 2 Heat a slow cooker on high until hot. Add the chicken mixture to the slow cooker and brown, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the stock, broccoli, and soy and cook until the chicken is very tender, 6 to 8 hours.