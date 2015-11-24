Slow Cooker Asian Chicken Soup

The chicken in this soup is flash marinated before it is browned for even more flavor. Slideshow: More Chicken Soup Recipes
How to Make It
In a bowl, combine the chicken with the scallions, ginger, garlic, samba oelek, oil, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.
Heat a slow cooker on high until hot. Add the chicken mixture to the slow cooker and brown, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 6 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the stock, broccoli, and soy and cook until the chicken is very tender, 6 to 8 hours.
Increase the heat to high and bring the soup to a simmer. Stir in the noodles and cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Season the soup with salt and pepper to taste and serve sprinkled with the sesame seeds.
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5