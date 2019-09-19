Slow-Cooked Pork Belly with Potatoes, Onions, and Garlic

Pre-seasoning the pork belly with salt not only flavors the meat itself, but creates a crispy crust, while dry white wine helps balance the richly fatty meat. Save rendered fat for searing vegetables or making onion confit.
How to Make It
Sprinkle pork evenly with salt. Place pork on a wire rack set inside a rimmed baking sheet. Chill, uncovered, 24 hours.
Preheat oven to 200°F. Melt butter in a large Dutch oven over low until sizzling. Add pork; cook, turning occasionally, until browned on 3 sides (do not brown side with bones), about 25 minutes. Remove from heat; pour off drippings from Dutch oven. Add wine, onions, and garlic to Dutch oven. Cover and transfer to preheated oven; bake 2 hours.
Remove pork from oven; uncover and add potatoes, stirring to coat. Increase oven temperature to 225°F. Cover and bake until a thermometer inserted in thickest portion of pork registers 195°F, 1 hour to 1 hour and 30 minutes. Remove from oven; let rest 20 minutes.
Transfer pork to a cutting board; remove and discard rib bone. Slice pork crosswise. Using a slotted spoon, lift potatoes, onions, and garlic from drippings, and divide among dinner plates. Top with pork belly, and serve.