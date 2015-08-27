Slow Baked Salmon in Fresh Tomato Sauce
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
May 2014

Baking the salmon at a lower temperature produces an incredibly tender texture. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound ripe tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 small garlic clove
  • 1 teaspoon fresh oregano leaves
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 4 (6 ounce) salmon filets
  • 2 tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley  

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 300°F.

Step 2    

In a blender, puree the tomatoes, garlic, oregano, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper until smooth. Place the salmon in a baking dish, then sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Pour the sauce over the salmon and bake until cooked through (salmon will be very tender) about 25 minutes. Season the sauce with salt and pepper to taste, then setve sprinkled with the parsley.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up