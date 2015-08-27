Slow Baked Salmon in Fresh Tomato Sauce

© Ian Knauer
Baking the salmon at a lower temperature produces an incredibly tender texture. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 300°F.
Step 2
In a blender, puree the tomatoes, garlic, oregano, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper until smooth. Place the salmon in a baking dish, then sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Pour the sauce over the salmon and bake until cooked through (salmon will be very tender) about 25 minutes. Season the sauce with salt and pepper to taste, then setve sprinkled with the parsley.
