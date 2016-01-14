Slightly Chewy Ginger Cookies
Magnus Nilsson
February 2016

Unlike most shortbread cookies, these are made with whole wheat, which gives them a nice, toasty flavor. Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups whole-wheat flour
  • 1 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • Pinch of kosher salt
  • 1 stick plus 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 1/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 2 tablespoons Lyle’s Golden Syrup (treacle) (see Note)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Sift the whole-wheat flour with the ginger, baking soda and salt into a small bowl. In a medium bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the butter with the sugar and syrup at medium speed until pale yellow and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in the flour mixture just until incorporated. Knead the dough a few times in the bowl and divide in half. 

Step 2    

On a parchment paper–lined baking sheet, roll each piece of dough into a 12-inch log, about 1 inch wide. Arrange the logs on the prepared baking sheet 6 inches apart and bake for about 15 minutes, until golden; they will spread a lot. Transfer to a rack to cool until warm. On a work surface, cut the logs crosswise into 1 1/4-inch slices. Transfer the cookies to a rack to cool before serving. 

Make Ahead

The cookies can be stored in an airtight container for 3 days.

Notes

Note: Golden syrup is widely available at Whole Foods and specialty food stores.

