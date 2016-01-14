Slightly Chewy Ginger Cookies

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350°. Sift the whole-wheat flour with the ginger, baking soda and salt into a small bowl. In a medium bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the butter with the sugar and syrup at medium speed until pale yellow and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in the flour mixture just until incorporated. Knead the dough a few times in the bowl and divide in half.