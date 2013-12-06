Sliced Fresh Guava with Shaved Coconut

© William Meppem
When buying coconuts, chose heavy ones that feel full of liquid. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips
Step 1
To crack the coconuts, lay them sideways in the sink. Using a hammer, crack a coconut in the middle. Rotate the coconut slightly and crack again; keep rotating until the shell breaks. Using the tip of a paring knife, pry the coconut flesh from the shell. Thinly shave the coconut with a sharp vegetable peeler.
Step 2
Arrange the guava on plates or platters, top with the coconut and serve.
