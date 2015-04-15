Sliced Cauliflower Salad with Chickpea Dressing
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Nicholas Morgenstern
May 2015

This wonderfully crunchy salad shows the versatility of chickpeas. They’re mixed in with the thinly sliced cauliflower as well as pureed with nutty tahini for the tangy dressing. Slideshow: More Cauliflower Recipes

Ingredients

CHICKPEA DRESSING

  • 1/4 cup canned chickpeas, rinsed
  • 1 tablespoon seasoned rice vinegar
  • 1 garlic clove, crushed
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons tahini
  • 1/2 cup parsley leaves
  • 1/2 cup mint leaves
  • 1 cup canola oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon sumac (optional)
  • 1/2 teaspoon Aleppo pepper flakes
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

SALAD

  • 1 medium head of cauliflower, cut into large florets and thinly sliced (4 cups)
  • 1 small head of romaine, chopped (about 6 cups)
  • 1/2 cup canned chickpeas, rinsed
  • 1/2 cup parsley leaves
  • 1/2 cup mint leaves
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 medium tomatillo—husked, rinsed and cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • Toasted sesame seeds, finely grated orange zest and cracked black pepper, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the dressing

In a blender, combine the chickpeas, rice vinegar, garlic, lemon juice, tahini, parsley and mint. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in the oil and blend  until a smooth, thick dressing forms. Add the sumac, if using, and Aleppo pepper and season with salt and pepper.

Step 2    Make the salad

In a large bowl, toss the cauliflower, romaine, chickpeas, parsley and mint with the chickpea dressing. Season with salt and toss again. Transfer the salad to a platter and top with the tomatillo. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds, grated orange zest and cracked black pepper and serve.

Make Ahead

The dressing can be refrigerated overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this crunchy salad with a fresh, juicy-berried sparkling rosé.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up