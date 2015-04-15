Sliced Cauliflower Salad with Chickpea Dressing

This wonderfully crunchy salad shows the versatility of chickpeas. They’re mixed in with the thinly sliced cauliflower as well as pureed with nutty tahini for the tangy dressing. Slideshow: More Cauliflower Recipes
How to Make It
In a blender, combine the chickpeas, rice vinegar, garlic, lemon juice, tahini, parsley and mint. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in the oil and blend until a smooth, thick dressing forms. Add the sumac, if using, and Aleppo pepper and season with salt and pepper.
In a large bowl, toss the cauliflower, romaine, chickpeas, parsley and mint with the chickpea dressing. Season with salt and toss again. Transfer the salad to a platter and top with the tomatillo. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds, grated orange zest and cracked black pepper and serve.
