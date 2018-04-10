Sleepy Floyd

Dylan + Jeni
This smooth sipper from Houston’s Better Luck Tomorrow starts by infusing tequila with loose chamomile tea. It’s paired in the cocktail shaker with aged sherry for depth and richness, then garnished with a booze-soaked wedge of pineapple for a tropical finish.
How to Make It
Step 1 Make the Chamomile-Infused Tequila
Combine tequila and tea in a large bowl; let stand 45 minutes. Pour tequila mixture through a coffee filter–lined strainer. Discard solids.
Step 2 Make the cocktail
Stir together sherry, Bénédictine, and 11/2 ounce Chamomile-Infused Tequila in a glass filled with ice until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with pineapple coins.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5