Sleepy Floyd

This smooth sipper from Houston’s Better Luck Tomorrow starts by infusing tequila with loose chamomile tea. It’s paired in the cocktail shaker with aged sherry for depth and richness, then garnished with a booze-soaked wedge of pineapple for a tropical finish.

Ingredients

Chamomile-infused Tequila

  • 1 (750-ml) bottle reposado tequila (preferably Pueblo Viejo)
  • 2 tablespoons loose chamomile tea (about 10 grams)

Cocktail

  • 3/4 ounce Lustau East India Solera Sherry
  • 1/4 ounce Bénédictine
  • 2 pineapple coins soaked in tequila, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the Chamomile-Infused Tequila

Combine tequila and tea in a large bowl; let stand 45 minutes. Pour tequila mixture through a coffee filter–lined strainer. Discard solids.

Step 2    Make the cocktail

Stir together sherry, Bénédictine, and 11/2 ounce Chamomile-Infused Tequila in a glass filled with ice until chilled. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with pineapple coins.

