Skyliner
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 cocktail
Benton Bourgeois
November 2016

A little heat can have a cooling effect. The subtle spice on the finish of this cocktail from Benton Bourgeois of the Hot Tin bar, at the Pontchartrain Hotel in New Orleans, brings complexity and interest to a grapefruit-tinged vodka collins. Slideshow: More Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 1 1/2 ounce vodka, preferably Cathead Honeysuckle 
  • 1 ounce fresh grapefruit juice
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lime juice 
  • 1/2 ounce Campari
  • 1/2 ounce simple syrup
  • 8 drops habanero bitters, preferably Bittermens
  • 1 ounce club soda
  • 1 lime wheel, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

Fill a shaker with ice and add the vodka, grapefruit juice, lime juice, Campari, simple syrup and habanero bitters; shake well. Strain into an ice-filled collins glass and top with the club soda. Garnish with the lime wheel and serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up