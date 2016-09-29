© Eva Kolenko
A little heat can have a cooling effect. The subtle spice on the finish of this cocktail from Benton Bourgeois of the Hot Tin bar, at the Pontchartrain Hotel in New Orleans, brings complexity and interest to a grapefruit-tinged vodka collins. Slideshow: More Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Fill a shaker with ice and add the vodka, grapefruit juice, lime juice, Campari, simple syrup and habanero bitters; shake well. Strain into an ice-filled collins glass and top with the club soda. Garnish with the lime wheel and serve immediately.
