Skirt Steak Stir-Fry with Quinoa and Ginger-Sesame Dressing
© Eva Kolenko
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun
September 2015

F&W’s Kay Chun uses richly flavored, quick-cooking, superjuicy skirt steak in her hearty, Asian-inspired meal. Slideshow: More Stir Fry Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups white quinoa (about 8 ounces), rinsed and drained
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons finely grated fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
  • 1 pound skirt steak, cut into pieces and sliced against the grain into 1/4-inch-thick strips
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 head bibb lettuce, torn into bite-size pieces
  • 2 cups bean sprouts

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan of boiling water, cook the quinoa until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain and return to the pan. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes; fluff with a fork.

Step 2    

In a small bowl, whisk the soy sauce with the ginger, vinegar and 2 tablespoons of the sesame oil.

Step 3    

In a large skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of sesame oil. Add the steak and garlic and stir-fry over high heat until the steak is browned, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Divide the lettuce among 4 plates and top with the steak, quinoa, ginger-sesame dressing and bean sprouts.

