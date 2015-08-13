Skirt Steak Stir-Fry with Quinoa and Ginger-Sesame Dressing

F&W’s Kay Chun uses richly flavored, quick-cooking, superjuicy skirt steak in her hearty, Asian-inspired meal. Slideshow: More Stir Fry Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium saucepan of boiling water, cook the quinoa until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain and return to the pan. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes; fluff with a fork.
In a small bowl, whisk the soy sauce with the ginger, vinegar and 2 tablespoons of the sesame oil.
In a large skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of sesame oil. Add the steak and garlic and stir-fry over high heat until the steak is browned, about 2 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Divide the lettuce among 4 plates and top with the steak, quinoa, ginger-sesame dressing and bean sprouts.
