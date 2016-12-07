Skirt Steak Sizzle with Carrots and Arugula 

Steak fajitas are common in the Baja region of Mexico. Here, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple makes his with smoky paprika and fragrant coriander, as well as an abundance of vegetables. Slideshow: More Skirt Steak Recipes
How to Make It
Brush the steaks with olive oil and season with the coriander, smoked paprika, lime zest, salt and pepper. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.
Preheat a large cast-iron skillet or griddle over high heat until smoking. Add 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and the steaks and cook over high heat, turning once, until charred on the outside and medium-rare within, about 4 minutes total; do not wipe out the skillet. Transfer the steaks to a carving board and let rest for 10 minutes, then thinly slice against the grain.
Meanwhile, in the same skillet or on the griddle, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add the onion, carrots, jalapeño and garlic and cook over high heat, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the arugula and lime juice and cook until sizzling, about 1 minute. Top with the sliced steak and serve with warm tortillas and lime wedges.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: karmijames
Review Body: Really tasty! I made it with flank steak and served it with a little sour cream too. Used 1 jalapeno and left the seeds in. Wasn't hot at all, but a little rough to breathe while cooking!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-04-24