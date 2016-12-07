Skirt Steak Sizzle with Carrots and Arugula 
© Marcus Nilsson
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
January 2017

Steak fajitas are common in the Baja region of Mexico. Here, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple makes his with smoky paprika and fragrant coriander, as well as an abundance of vegetables. Slideshow: More Skirt Steak Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound skirt steak, cut into  4 pieces 
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin  olive oil, plus more for brushing 
  • 1 tablespoon crushed coriander seeds 
  • 1 tablespoon smoked sweet paprika 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons finely grated lime zest 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1 red onion, halved  and sliced lengthwise  1/4 inch thick 
  • 3 multicolored carrots, thinly sliced on the bias 
  • 1 jalapeño—halved, seeded and cut into julienne 
  • 6 garlic cloves, thickly sliced 
  • One 6-ounce bunch of arugula (not baby), trimmed and coarsely chopped 
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, plus wedges for serving 
  • Warm tortillas,  for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Brush the steaks with olive  oil and season with the coriander, smoked paprika, lime  zest, salt and pepper. Refrigerate for 15 minutes. 

Step 2    

Preheat a large cast-iron  skillet or griddle over high heat until smoking. Add 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and the steaks and cook over high  heat, turning once, until charred on the outside and medium-rare within, about 4 minutes total; do not wipe out the skillet. Transfer the steaks to a carving board and let rest for 10 minutes, then thinly slice against the grain.  

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in the same skillet or on the griddle, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add the onion, carrots, jalapeño and garlic and cook over high heat, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the arugula and lime juice  and cook until sizzling, about  1 minute. Top with the sliced steak and serve with warm tortillas and lime wedges.

