Skirt Steak with Roasted Tomatillo Salsa

Step 1

Preheat the broiler with the rack 6 inches from the heat. Spread the tomatillos, jalapeños, onion and garlic on a rimmed baking sheet and toss with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Broil for about 15 minutes, stirring once, until the tomatillos and onion are softened and lightly charred in spots. Let the vegetables cool to room temperature, then scrape them into a blender. Add the cilantro and puree until smooth. Season the salsa with salt and pepper.