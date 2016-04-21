Skirt Steak with Roasted Tomatillo Salsa
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Aarón Sanchez

Aarón Sánchez, chef at Mestizo in Leawood, Kansas, loves this blistered tomatillo salsa for its tanginess. He uses it as an alternative to red sauce on his Cheese Enchiladas with Red Chile Sauce, and on skirt steak, a flavorful cut that is ideal for weeknight dinners because it grills and broils quickly. Slideshow: More Steak Recipes Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 pound tomatillos, husked and rinsed
  • 2 jalapeños
  • 1 small onion, sliced 1/2 inch thick
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
  • 2 pounds skirt steak

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the broiler with the rack 6 inches from the heat. Spread the tomatillos, jalapeños, onion and garlic on a rimmed baking sheet and toss with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Broil for about 15 minutes, stirring once, until the tomatillos and onion are softened and lightly charred in spots. Let the vegetables cool to room temperature, then scrape them into a blender. Add the cilantro and puree until smooth. Season the salsa with salt and pepper.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, light a grill or preheat a grill pan and brush with oil. Rub the steak all over with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning once, until the meat is nicely charred, about 3 minutes per side for medium-rare. Transfer the steak to a work surface and let rest for 5 minutes. Thinly slice against the grain and serve with the tomatillo salsa.

Make Ahead

The salsa can be refrigerated for up to 1 week or frozen for up to 2 months.

