Skirt Steak Pinwheels

Master butcher Pat LaFrieda turns inexpensive skirt steak into an impressive Italian-inspired grilled steak. LaFrieda uses grated parmesan, lemon zest and parsley, but this would also be fantastic with Taleggio and sautéed mushrooms or smeared with a nutty romesco sauce. Slideshow: More Skirt Steak Recipes
How to Make It
Season the skirt steak with salt and pepper. Lay the steaks flat on a work surface and sprinkle with the cheese, lemon zest and parsley, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Starting at the short ends, roll each skirt steak into a pinwheel. Tie a piece of butcher’s string around the center of each roll and then tie two additional strings on either side of the center string. Cut each roll in half along the first knot, removing the center string, to form two pinwheels of equal size. You will have 4 total.
Light a grill and oil the grate. Grill the pinwheels cut side down over high heat until browned on both sides, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a work surface to rest for 5 minutes; serve.
