Skirt Steak Pinwheels

Step 1

Season the skirt steak with salt and pepper. Lay the steaks flat on a work surface and sprinkle with the cheese, lemon zest and parsley, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Starting at the short ends, roll each skirt steak into a pinwheel. Tie a piece of butcher’s string around the center of each roll and then tie two additional strings on either side of the center string. Cut each roll in half along the first knot, removing the center string, to form two pinwheels of equal size. You will have 4 total.