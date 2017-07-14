Skirt Steak with Charred- Okra and Plum Salad 
Christopher Testani
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Brooke Williamson
August 2017

“I love okra, but pretty much only when it’s charred,” says Top Chef winner Brooke Williamson. “Grilling enhances its flavor without any unpleasant sliminess.” Williamson tosses the okra with sweet plums and crisp jicama to make a bright and crunchy salad that’s great served with sliced skirt steak or tossed all together. Slideshow: More Skirt Steak Recipes

Ingredients

STEAK:

  • 1/4 cup soy sauce 
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce 
  • 2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard 
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar 
  • 2 teaspoons crushed red pepper 
  • 4 garlic cloves, minced 
  • 2 1/4 pounds skirt steak, cut into  6 pieces 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 

SALAD :

  • 1/2 pound medium okra,  halved lengthwise 
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 2 tablepoons fresh lime juice 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 medium shallot, minced 
  • 4 plums—halved, pitted  and cut into 1/2-inch-thick wedges 
  • 1 cup peeled and diced jicama (5 ounces) 
  • 1/2 cup lightly packed inner celery leaves 
  • 1 serrano chile—stemmed, seeded and thinly sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

Marinate the steak In a large bowl, whisk all of the ingredients through the garlic until smooth. Put the steak in a large resealable plastic bag and  pour in the marinade. Seal the bag and refrigerate for at  least 2 hours or up to 8 hours.  

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Remove the steak from  the marinade and season lightly with salt and pepper. Grill over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred outside and medium-rare within, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a carving board and let rest. Leave the grill on. 

Step 3    

Meanwhile, make the salad In a large bowl, toss the okra with the canola oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill cut side down over high heat until charred, 3 to 5 minutes.  Transfer to a plate and let cool slightly. In a serving bowl, whisk the lime juice with the olive  oil and shallot and season with  salt and pepper. Add the plums, jicama, celery leaves, serrano and charred okra and toss well. Season with salt and pepper. Carve the steak against the grain and serve with the salad. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up