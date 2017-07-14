Skirt Steak with Charred- Okra and Plum Salad 

How to Make It

Step 1 Marinate the steak In a large bowl, whisk all of the ingredients through the garlic until smooth. Put the steak in a large resealable plastic bag and pour in the marinade. Seal the bag and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 8 hours.

Step 2 Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Remove the steak from the marinade and season lightly with salt and pepper. Grill over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred outside and medium-rare within, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a carving board and let rest. Leave the grill on.