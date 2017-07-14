Skirt Steak with Charred- Okra and Plum Salad 

“I love okra, but pretty much only when it’s charred,” says Top Chef winner Brooke Williamson. “Grilling enhances its flavor without any unpleasant sliminess.” Williamson tosses the okra with sweet plums and crisp jicama to make a bright and crunchy salad that’s great served with sliced skirt steak or tossed all together. Slideshow: More Skirt Steak Recipes
How to Make It
Marinate the steak In a large bowl, whisk all of the ingredients through the garlic until smooth. Put the steak in a large resealable plastic bag and pour in the marinade. Seal the bag and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or up to 8 hours.
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Remove the steak from the marinade and season lightly with salt and pepper. Grill over high heat, turning once, until lightly charred outside and medium-rare within, 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a carving board and let rest. Leave the grill on.
Meanwhile, make the salad In a large bowl, toss the okra with the canola oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill cut side down over high heat until charred, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let cool slightly. In a serving bowl, whisk the lime juice with the olive oil and shallot and season with salt and pepper. Add the plums, jicama, celery leaves, serrano and charred okra and toss well. Season with salt and pepper. Carve the steak against the grain and serve with the salad.
