Skillet-Toasted Almonds

This addictive, lightly spiced snack is best when the nuts are freshly toasted. Fast Hors d'Oeuvres
How to Make It
Step
In a heavy medium skillet, combine the almonds, olive oil and chile. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring constantly, until the almonds are golden, about 5 minutes. Discard the chile. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the almonds to paper towels and pat dry, then put them in a bowl and toss with the salt. Serve warm or at room temperature.
