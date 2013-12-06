Skillet-Toasted Almonds
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8
Diana Sturgis
February 1997

This addictive, lightly spiced snack is best when the nuts are freshly toasted.  Fast Hors d'Oeuvres

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound whole blanched almonds (about 1 1/2 cups)
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 small dried red chile
  • 1 teaspoon fine sea salt

How to Make It

Step

In a heavy medium skillet, combine the almonds, olive oil and chile. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring constantly, until the almonds are golden, about 5 minutes. Discard the chile. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the almonds to paper towels and pat dry, then put them in a bowl and toss with the salt. Serve warm or at room temperature.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up