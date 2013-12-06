Skillet-Roasted New Potatoes
David Page and Barbara Shinn
July 2002

Although potato farms on the North Fork are increasingly being replaced by vineyards, you can still buy "just-dug" potatoes at roadside stands. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 4 1/2 pounds medium red or white new potatoes, scrubbed
  • 24 unpeeled garlic cloves
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 12 small thyme or rosemary sprigs
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large bowl, toss the potatoes, garlic, olive oil and thyme. Season with salt and pepper; transfer to a very large cast-iron skillet. Roast the potatoes for 1 hour and 15 minutes, or until tender; shaking occasionally. Transfer to a platter and serve.

