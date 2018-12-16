Skillet-Roasted Buttermilk Chicken

How to Make It

Step 1 Grate zest from lemon to equal 1 teaspoon. Cut lemon in half, and set aside. Combine buttermilk, oil, 4 smashed garlic cloves, chopped thyme, 1 tablespoon salt, pepper, and lemon zest in a large ziplock plastic freezer bag. Seal bag, and shake to evenly distribute. Add chicken to bag; seal and place chicken, breast side down, in refrigerator. Chill 8 hours or up to overnight, shaking bag occasionally.

Step 2 Preheat oven to 300°F with rack in middle of oven. Remove chicken from marinade, and pat dry with paper towels. Discard marinade. Season chicken with remaining 1 tablespoon salt, using 1 teaspoon in cavity and 2 teaspoons on outside of chicken. Stuff cavity with thyme sprigs, lemon halves, and remaining 2 smashed garlic cloves. Tie legs together with kitchen twine, and tuck wing tips under; transfer to a large cast-iron skillet. Place a sheet of parchment paper over chicken. Top with 2 large sheets of aluminum foil, and crimp around edges of skillet to seal.

Step 3 Bake in preheated oven until a meat thermometer inserted into thickest part of thigh registers 150°F, 1 hour and 20 minutes to 1 hour and 30 minutes. Remove chicken from oven, and discard parchment paper and foil. Increase oven temperature to broil; let oven preheat 5 minutes.