Skillet Ramp Gratin
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 4
Grace Parisi
April 1997

Ramps, or wild leeks, have broad dark green leaves and pink-hued bulbs. This rustic gratin can also be made with young, tender leeks or scallions, both of which require a little more cooking. Ramps are often very dirty, so a good soaking and rinsing is necessary.Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup fresh bread crumbs
  • 1/2 cup grated Gruyère cheese (about 2 ounces)
  • 3/4 pound thin ramps, trimmed
  • Salt and freshly ground white pepper
  • 1/2 cup heavy cream

How to Make It

Step 1    

Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in a large ovenproof skillet. Add the bread crumbs and toast over high heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly golden, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate to cool, then toss with the Gruyère.

Step 2    

Heat the broiler. Melt the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter in the skillet until just brown. Add the ramps, all facing in one direction, and cook over high heat until limp and lightly golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, add the cream and cook until bubbling, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat and sprinkle the bread crumb mixture.

Step 3    

Set the skillet under the broiler and broil for about 30 seconds, or until lightly browned and bubbling. Serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up