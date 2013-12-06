Skillet Ramp Gratin

Ramps, or wild leeks, have broad dark green leaves and pink-hued bulbs. This rustic gratin can also be made with young, tender leeks or scallions, both of which require a little more cooking. Ramps are often very dirty, so a good soaking and rinsing is necessary.Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter in a large ovenproof skillet. Add the bread crumbs and toast over high heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly golden, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate to cool, then toss with the Gruyère.
Heat the broiler. Melt the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter in the skillet until just brown. Add the ramps, all facing in one direction, and cook over high heat until limp and lightly golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, add the cream and cook until bubbling, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat and sprinkle the bread crumb mixture.
Set the skillet under the broiler and broil for about 30 seconds, or until lightly browned and bubbling. Serve immediately.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5