Skillet Pork Tenderloin with Mustard and Smoked Paprika 

Author Name: kritzow Review Body: Quick, easy, tasty and presents well. Whipped up a little dijon-based side sauce to drizzle over. Definitely will go in my repeat recipe rotation. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-02-02

Author Name: Svetlana kaplan Review Body: Super simple yet SUPER TASTY, a definite winner dish especially for a midweek dinner. Paired this with a simple shaved Brussels sprouts and grapes salad for a complete meal. Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-02-01

Author Name: Terri Griffith Review Body: Very easy and my guests loved it. Served it just like in the magazine, roasted squash and green beans. Super simple winter dinner. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-02-06

Author Name: SEason79 Review Body: This was really good, especially considering how easy it is. I made a pan sauce while the pork was resting- threw about a 1/2 cup of chicken broth in the pan along with a splash of wine and a squeeze of lemon juice and scraped all those delicious paprika-and-mustardy brown bits, and whisked in a tablespoon of butter when the sauce had reduced. Served over creamy polenta. This was simple enough for a weeknight, but I'd feel good about serving it to company, too. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2017-06-29