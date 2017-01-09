Skillet Pork Tenderloin with Mustard and Smoked Paprika 
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Julia Turshen
February 2017

In this supersimple recipe from cookbook author Julia Turshen, pork tenderloin gets rubbed with paprika and mustard before browning and roasting. Slideshow: More Pork Tenderloin Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard 
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika (hot or sweet) 
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • Two 1-pound pork tenderloins 
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. In  a small bowl, stir the Dijon with the paprika and salt. Spread the mixture all over the pork. 

Step 2    

In a large ovenproof skillet, heat the olive oil over moderately high heat. Add the tenderloins and cook until browned  on the bottoms, about 5 minutes. Flip the pork and transfer the skillet to the oven. Roast  for 15 to 20 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 135°. Transfer to  a work surface and let rest for  10 minutes, then cut the  pork into thick slices and serve. 

Serve With

Roasted squash and garlicky green beans.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up