Skillet Pork Tenderloin with Mustard and Smoked Paprika 

In this supersimple recipe from cookbook author Julia Turshen, pork tenderloin gets rubbed with paprika and mustard before browning and roasting. Slideshow: More Pork Tenderloin Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. In a small bowl, stir the Dijon with the paprika and salt. Spread the mixture all over the pork.
In a large ovenproof skillet, heat the olive oil over moderately high heat. Add the tenderloins and cook until browned on the bottoms, about 5 minutes. Flip the pork and transfer the skillet to the oven. Roast for 15 to 20 minutes, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part registers 135°. Transfer to a work surface and let rest for 10 minutes, then cut the pork into thick slices and serve.
Serve With
Roasted squash and garlicky green beans.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 3
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: kritzow
Review Body: Quick, easy, tasty and presents well. Whipped up a little dijon-based side sauce to drizzle over. Definitely will go in my repeat recipe rotation.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-02-02
Author Name: Svetlana kaplan
Review Body: Super simple yet SUPER TASTY, a definite winner dish especially for a midweek dinner. Paired this with a simple shaved Brussels sprouts and grapes salad for a complete meal.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-02-01
Author Name: Terri Griffith
Review Body: Very easy and my guests loved it. Served it just like in the magazine, roasted squash and green beans. Super simple winter dinner.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-02-06
Author Name: SEason79
Review Body: This was really good, especially considering how easy it is. I made a pan sauce while the pork was resting- threw about a 1/2 cup of chicken broth in the pan along with a splash of wine and a squeeze of lemon juice and scraped all those delicious paprika-and-mustardy brown bits, and whisked in a tablespoon of butter when the sauce had reduced. Served over creamy polenta. This was simple enough for a weeknight, but I'd feel good about serving it to company, too.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-29
Author Name: Carla Hitzenbuhler
Review Body: can you use regular paprika for this? i personally don't care for the smoked stuff -- at least the stuff i have at my house. thanks!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-02-07