Skillet Pork Chops with Warm Escarole Caesar
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
12 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Kay Chun
December 2013

While the juicy pork chops roast, you can make this quick and flavorful side dish of escarole, radishes and anchovies. Slideshow: Tasty Pork Chops

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Two 3/4-inch-thick rib pork chops (1 pound)
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 3 oil-packed anchovy fillets, drained
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 head of escarole (12 ounces), rinsed and halved lengthwise
  • 12 radishes, halved if large
  • Freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 450°. Place a baking sheet in the oven to heat. In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Season the pork chops with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat until golden on both sides, about 3 minutes. Transfer the chops to the hot baking sheet and roast for about 6 minutes, until just cooked through.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in the same skillet, melt the butter in the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add the anchovies and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add the escarole, radishes and 2 tablespoons of water; season with pepper. Cook over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until the escarole is charred in spots and just wilted, about 3 minutes. Transfer the pork, escarole and radishes to plates and serve with grated cheese and lemon wedges.

