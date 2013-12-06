Skillet Pork Chops with Warm Escarole Caesar

While the juicy pork chops roast, you can make this quick and flavorful side dish of escarole, radishes and anchovies. Slideshow: Tasty Pork Chops
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 450°. Place a baking sheet in the oven to heat. In a large cast-iron skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Season the pork chops with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat until golden on both sides, about 3 minutes. Transfer the chops to the hot baking sheet and roast for about 6 minutes, until just cooked through.
Meanwhile, in the same skillet, melt the butter in the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add the anchovies and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring, for 30 seconds. Add the escarole, radishes and 2 tablespoons of water; season with pepper. Cook over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until the escarole is charred in spots and just wilted, about 3 minutes. Transfer the pork, escarole and radishes to plates and serve with grated cheese and lemon wedges.
Aggregate Rating value: 3
Review Count: 2
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Jes Millet
Review Body: This recipe doesn't make a ton of sense. Not only is the cooking time too long for pork chops so thin, but also there is no way to throw garlic in a hot cast iron skillet and not have it scorch entirely. Even if you let the pan cool before starting the garlic and anchovies - blackening the escarole would overcook the garlic. Perhaps throwing the garlic in with the tablespoons of water might be better. The veggies are tricky - the radishes seem unintentionally half-cooked, and the method of cooking the escarole poses a difficulty in producing a good presentation that isn't just a brown, wilted mess.
Review Rating: 1
Date Published: 2017-02-15
Author Name: Karen Dahlquist
Review Body: Simply awesome!!!!!! Definitely will make this again. Substituted Raddicho greens because grocer was out of escarole. Threw the radishes in the pan after frying the chops as directed and sauteed a bit before adding garlic. Then added the greens and sauteed with more garlic. Oh and I left out the water. Love love this dish.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2018-02-27