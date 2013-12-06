Skillet Pork Chops with Warm Escarole Caesar

Author Name: Jes Millet

Review Body: This recipe doesn't make a ton of sense. Not only is the cooking time too long for pork chops so thin, but also there is no way to throw garlic in a hot cast iron skillet and not have it scorch entirely. Even if you let the pan cool before starting the garlic and anchovies - blackening the escarole would overcook the garlic. Perhaps throwing the garlic in with the tablespoons of water might be better. The veggies are tricky - the radishes seem unintentionally half-cooked, and the method of cooking the escarole poses a difficulty in producing a good presentation that isn't just a brown, wilted mess.

Review Rating: 1

Date Published: 2017-02-15